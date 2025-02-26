These are the best new vehicles if you’re looking to upgrade your ride in 2025

The average price of a new car in Canada has grown to approximately $66,000 (CTV News Toronto).

With the average price of a new car in Canada hovering around $66,000, shopping for a vehicle is a big decision.

There are over 260 new models available to choose from and Consumer Reports (CR) has just come out with its top picks for 2025, and some old favourites have returned to the list.

Best 2025 hybrids

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid is the best choice for a midsized SUV, according to Consumer Reports.

“The Highlander Hybrid is a great choice for a family road trip, with three rows of seating,” said CR’s Mike Quincy.

The Highlander is also fuel efficient and has a cruising range of almost 1,000 kilometres.

Another hybrid option is Toyota’s RAV4 plug-in, formerly the RAV4 Prime. That vehicle made the list as one of the top picks for a fuel-efficient compact SUV.

It offers solid performance and an excellent plug-in hybrid system with almost 70 kilometres of electric only driving range.

A third Toyota option is the redesigned Camry, only available as a hybrid. This top pick for sedans is fun to drive, reliable, and fuel-efficient, according to CR.

Ford makes the list with their Maverick and Maverick Hybrid pickup trucks. While they’re not as big as other pickups on the road, the Maverick Hybrid can travel about 100 kilometres on just six litres of fuel.

The BMW X5 and X5 plug-in hybrid and the Lexus NX Hybrid are both top picks for drivers looking for a more luxurious ride.

Best 2025 value

In its list, CR says a car doesn’t have to be expensive to be a top choice. They named the Nissan Sentra as a great choice with a starting price of under $30,000.

“If there’s a sleeper car within Consumer Reports’ top picks, it has to be the Sentra. It has great handling, a comfortable ride, intuitive controls, and a ton of standard advanced safety features, making it an exceptional value,” said Quincy.

Best 2025 Subaru models

The Subaru Forester is CR’s pick for the best compact SUV.

Its redesigned cabin is quiet and comfortable, and it gains some cargo space older models didn’t have.

The Forester is also efficient, averaging about eight litres per 100 kilometres in tests.

If you’re the outdoorsy type, CR says the Subaru Crosstrek is your best bet for urban touring and outdoor excursions with a high ground clearance, comfortable ride over rough terrain, and standard all-wheel drive.

Best 2025 all-electric option

For those wanting to go fully electric, the Tesla Model Y is a CR top pick.

Although, there have been concerns recently that the politics surrounding CEO Elon Musk have impacted sales.

Tesla sales have been dropping in Canada and Europe and the company’s stock is also down 24 per cent over the past month.

CR tests new vehicles at its state-of-the-art facility, evaluating everything from safety and performance to fuel efficiency and cargo space.

In addition to hands-on testing, researchers also use CR member surveys, which include reliability and owner satisfaction data from over 300,000 vehicles.