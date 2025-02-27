Canada’s privacy watchdog opens investigation into X following complaint

The logo of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, displayed on a smartphone in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Tuane Fernandes/Bloomberg)

TORONTO — Canada’s privacy watchdog has opened an investigation into the social media platform X’s compliance with federal privacy law after receiving a complaint.

“The investigation will focus on the platform’s compliance with federal privacy law with respect to its collection, use, and disclosure of Canadians' personal information to train artificial intelligence models,” the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement didn’t provide any additional details about the nature of the complaint.

Article written by Ryan Patrick Jones.