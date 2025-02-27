Trudeau calls idea of banning Trump from Canada ‘irresponsible’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to make an announcement on a $270-million agreement for Inuit-led conservation efforts in the Arctic during a press conference in Montreal on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rejecting NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s call for the federal government to bar U.S. President Donald Trump from coming to Canada for the G7 summit this June.

At an event in Montreal today, Trudeau said he sees the idea of banning Trump as an “irresponsible” approach to governance and dialogue with other nations.

On Wednesday, Singh said Trump should not be allowed into the country to due to his threats against Canada’s sovereignty and his criminal convictions.

While Trudeau did not mention Singh specifically in his comments, he was responding to a journalist’s question about the NDP leader’s request.

Canada will play host to the annual G7 summit, which is set to take place in Kananaskis, Alta. from June 15 to 17.

An Alberta man’s petition asking Ottawa to bar Trump from entering the country for the meeting has garnered tens of thousands of signatures.