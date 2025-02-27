Trump says Wayne Gretzky supports Canada not becoming 51st state

NHL Hall of Fame player Wayne Gretzky smiles during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

U.S. President Donald Trump took to social media Wednesday to defend hockey legend Wayne Gretzky following mounting criticism from Canadian fans over his ties to Trump and the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Gretzky, emphasizing that he does not want Canadians to turn against the Hall of Famer because of their friendship.

“He’s the greatest Canadian of them all, and I am therefore making him a “free agent,” because I don’t want anyone in Canada to say anything bad about him,” Trump wrote.

He acknowledged Gretzky’s loyalty to Canada but reiterated that the country would benefit from becoming America’s 51st state.

“Wayne is my friend, and he wants to make me happy, and is therefore somewhat ‘low key’ about Canada remaining a separate Country, rather than becoming a cherished and beautiful 51st State,” Trump’s post read.

Gretzky’s friendship with Trump and his presence at key events, like the U.S. president’s election victory party and his inauguration, have caused backlash in Canada.

The controversy grew after the recent 4 Nations Face-Off final, where Canada defeated the U.S. The victory became a rallying point for Canadian pride, particularly as Trump has repeatedly suggested annexing Canada.

Gretzky, who served as Team Canada’s honorary captain for the final, faced criticism from some fans who view his ties to Trump as a contradiction to national pride. A petition launched last week is calling for Edmonton’s Wayne Gretzky Drive to be renamed, arguing that his association with Trump makes him an unsuitable figure for such an honour.