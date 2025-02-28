Federal minimum wage set to increase on April 1

The Bank of Canada wording on a Canadian $50 bill is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The federal government has announced an increase in the federal minimum wage starting April 1, according to a press release.

It’s set to increase to $17.75 per hour, which is a 2.4 per cent rise from the current federal minimum wage.

“This increase will ensure salaries for workers in federally regulated private sectors are keeping pace with year-over-year cost of living increases and help Canadians working in part-time, temporary and low- or minimum-wage jobs earn more,” the press release said.

More details to come.