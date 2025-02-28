Joly says Ukraine needs a security guarantee after Trump-Zelenskyy fight

Vice President JD Vance, center right, speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center left, as President Donald Trump, center, listens in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mystyslav Chernov

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says there’s a good chance that Russia could re-invade Ukraine if there are no security guarantees in a peace deal.

Her statement comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a shocking verbal brawl in the White House today.

The two countries were expected to sign a minerals deal today as part of efforts to end Ukraine’s war with Russia, but after Zelenskyy insisted that the deal include security guarantees from the U.S., Trump showed open disdain for the Ukrainian president.

Joly says Canada continues to talk with European officials about continued support for Ukraine.

She says the world can’t afford a bad deal because it would demonstrate that Russian President Vladimir Putin can take advantage of other countries, including the U.S.

Earlier this week, while visiting Kyiv, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada could end up sending troops to the region as part of a peace deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025

David Baxter, The Canadian Press