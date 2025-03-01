‘Not something we would comment on’: Buckingham Palace on Trump threats to annex Canada

King Charles steps out of a vehicle during a visit to the Tower Brewery in Burton-Upon-Trent, England, Monday Feb. 24, 2025. (Jaimi Joy/Pool Photo via AP)

Buckingham Palace is refusing to weigh in on U.S. President Donald Trump’s persistent attacks on Canadian sovereignty.

Trump has quadrupled down on his comments in recent months that Canada should become the 51st state. He’s said on several occasions the country could avoid the sweeping and significant tariffs he’s threatening if it agreed to annexation, and that he’s prepared to use “economic force” to make it happen.

Canada has pushed back, with federal and provincial leaders across the aisle repeatedly insisting it’s not going to happen, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling it a “non-starter.”

Still, the president has repeatedly referred to Trudeau as “governor,” saying “amazing things would happen to Canada,” and calling it a “very serious contender” to become part of the United States.

When asked by CTV News about the ramped-up rhetoric, King Charles III — who is Canada’s Head of State — refused to weigh in.

“I hope this email finds you well,” wrote a Buckingham Palace royal communications official, in an email to CTV News. “This is not something we would comment on.”

Canada’s allies, meanwhile, have also been seemingly reluctant to come to Canada’s defence.

In a visit to Washington this week, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer twice evaded questions on the issue.

“You mentioned Canada. I think you’re trying to find a divide between us that doesn’t exist,” he said, when asked by reporters about Trump’s annexation comments, in a visit to the White House on Thursday.

Then, during an interview on Fox News, when asked what he or King Charles think of Trump calling Canada the 51st state, Starmer said: “As for what his majesty may think of world events, that’s not for me to say.”

“His majesty, obviously, express(es) himself in his own way, but it’s not for me to express his views,” he added.

With files from CTV News’ Supervising Producer Stephanie Ha