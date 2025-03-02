Trudeau staunchly defends Zelenskyy as London summit on European security wraps up

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they take part in the Securing our Future Summit on Ukraine and European security at Lancaster House in London, UK, on Sunday, March 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

LONDON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clearly signalled his view today that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted to keep his word on any agreement to end his attack on Ukraine.

Trudeau expressed unwavering support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the Ukrainian president’s explosive meeting Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Kyiv and Washington had been expected to sign a deal on critical minerals as part of efforts to end Ukraine’s war with Russia, but Trump showed open disdain for Zelenskyy after the Ukrainian leader insisted the deal include security guarantees from the U.S.

Following a summit meeting in London today, Trudeau said the war would end tomorrow if Russia decided to stop its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

He said Zelenskyy pointed out Friday that Putin is a “liar and a criminal and cannot be trusted to keep his word in any way, shape or form, because he has demonstrated time and time again that he will break any agreements.”

Trudeau attended the summit on European defence as leaders looked to set the conditions for a lasting peace in Ukraine while Washington pulls back.

Article written by Dylan Robertson.