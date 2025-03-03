Trudeau meets with King Charles as Buckingham Palace remains mum on Trump’s annexation threat

King Charles III, right, meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, March 3, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool)

LONDON — As Buckingham Palace remains quiet on U.S. President Donald Trump’s persistent attacks on Canadian sovereignty, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had an audience with King Charles III on Monday.

In a post to X, the Royal Family shared a photo from the meeting at Sandringham House, but so far no specific details on what was discussed have been shared publicly.

This morning, the Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau, was received in audience by The King at Sandringham House. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Rz7JelgHn8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 3, 2025

Trudeau was in London, England, over the weekend for a security summit on Ukraine, and was asked on Sunday whether he wanted King Charles to speak out about Canadian sovereignty.

While the prime minister did not answer directly, he said “matters of importance to Canada and to Canadians” would be a priority focus.

“I can tell you that nothing seems more important to Canadians right now than standing up for our sovereignty and our independence as a nation,” Trudeau said.

Trump has quadrupled down on his comments in recent months that Canada should become the 51st state. He’s said on several occasions the country could avoid the sweeping and significant tariffs he’s threatening if it agreed to annexation, and that he’s prepared to use “economic force” to make it happen.

Canada has pushed back, with federal and provincial leaders across the aisle repeatedly insisting it’s not going to happen, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling it a “non-starter.”

Still, the president has repeatedly referred to Trudeau as “governor,” saying “amazing things would happen to Canada,” and calling it a “very serious contender” to become part of the United States.

When asked by CTV News about the ramped-up rhetoric, King Charles refused to weigh in.

“I hope this email finds you well,” wrote a Buckingham Palace royal communications official, in an email to CTV News on Friday. “This is not something we would comment on.”

While King Charles is the Head of State, according to the Statute of Westminster, the monarch can only act on advice of the minister of each dominion, which for Canada is Trudeau.

In a post to X on Saturday, former Conservative cabinet minister and premier of Alberta Jason Kenney said, “I wish our Prime Minister would, in fact, give that advice. It is clear that President Trump respects the Crown, and (in my opinion) the Government of Canada should ask the Head of State to underscore Canadian sovereignty.”

For Canadians disappointed that King Charles has not commented on President Trump’s threats to annex Canada: in his capacity as King of Canada, he can only act on the advice of his Canadian first minister, i.e. Justin Trudeau.



That’s a core constitutional principle.



I wish our… — Jason Kenney 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@jkenney) March 1, 2025

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather said on social media that “Canada’s head of state must be able to clearly say that we are an independent country and will stay that way.”

Canada’s head of state must be able to clearly say that we are an independent country and will stay that way. https://t.co/Na9Wn7ZFHG — Anthony Housefather (@AHousefather) March 1, 2025

But speaking to reporters in London, England on Saturday, Canadian High Commissioner to the U.K. Ralph Goodale said Buckingham Palace should not give Trump’s ongoing push to make Canada the 51st state too much attention.

“In fact, what I would have recommended ... is just dismiss it as sheer foolishness. And it is sheer foolishness,” Goodale said, adding: “Some rantings about the 51st state are completely ludicrous.”

Canada’s allies, meanwhile, have also been seemingly reluctant to come to Canada’s defence.

In a visit to Washington this week, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer twice evaded questions on the issue.

“You mentioned Canada. I think you’re trying to find a divide between us that doesn’t exist,” he said, when asked by reporters about Trump’s annexation comments, in a visit to the White House on Thursday.

Then, during an interview on Fox News, when asked what he or King Charles think of Trump calling Canada the 51st state, Starmer said: “As for what his majesty may think of world events, that’s not for me to say.”

“His majesty, obviously, will express himself in his own way, but it’s not for me to express his views,” he added.

During that visit, Starmer also presented Trump with an invitation from King Charles to an official state dinner.