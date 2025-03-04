‘There is a chance:’ Former B.C. Premier Christy Clark on potential federal election run

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark explains why she decided not to run in the Liberal leadership race and why she isn't endorsing any candidates.

Former B.C. Premier Christy Clark – who was close to entering the current Liberal leadership race – says she is considering running as an MP in the next federal election.

“There is a chance that I would do that,” Clark said in an interview with CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Monday. “I mean, I want to fight for this party because this party is the party that is going to really defend our country. We have to defeat Pierre Poilievre in the election.”

The Liberals will select their new leader on March 9, with former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, former government House leader Karina Gould and former Liberal MP Frank Baylis vying for the top job.

Speaking to host Vassy Kapelos in her first interview since she decided not to run to be Liberal leader, Clark said she will not publicly endorse a candidate.

“My team, they all wanted to go in different directions, so I told them I wouldn’t make that public,” Clark said. “I’m certainly going to vote in the Liberal leadership, and I would encourage every Liberal to make sure that they cast this ballot.”

However, Clark did say that those voting should look at which candidate will be best at handling the economy.

“I think it’s time that the Liberal Party just found its focus once again on people, jobs, incomes and our standard of living in this country,” Clark said, adding: “I think we have a couple of really good candidates in the race.”

Why did Clark not run for Liberal leadership?

Back in January, after some consideration, Clark announced she would not be running to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“While we have come a long way, in a short time, there is simply not enough time to mount a successful campaign and for me to effectively connect with Francophone Canadians in their language,” she wrote in a statement to supporters at the time.

Asked by Kapelos about her decision not to run, Clark – who served as B.C. premier from 2011 to 2017 – said “there wasn’t enough time.”

“We took a look at it after a couple of weeks in and realized there was just no way to win.”

Her decision not to enter the race also came after she denied in an interview with CBC News that she had joined the Conservative party in 2022 to endorse former Quebec premier Jean Charest in that party’s leadership race.

Shortly thereafter, Jenni Bryne — a top adviser to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre — posted a screenshot to social media appearing to show Clark held CPC membership from June 2, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

When pressed on whether her mixed messaging on her Conservative membership factored into her decision to walk away, Clark said “no” but acknowledged she “misspoke.”

“I had been a member of the Conservative Party. What they accused me of lying about was saying that I had voted when I hadn’t voted, which is correct. If I said that, I certainly misspoke,” Clark said.

“But I did become a member of the Conservative Party. So did many, many other Liberals that I knew, because we all saw the danger that Poilievre was going to create for the country if he had the chance to become prime minister.”

You can watch the full interview with former B.C. Premier Christy Clark at the top of this article.

With files from CTV News’ Spencer Van Dyk