9 measles cases confirmed in eastern Ontario, South East Health Unit investigates exposures

Estimates say that up to three in 1,000 children who get measles will die of respiratory and neurologic complications. (BSIP/UIG/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Nine measles cases have been confirmed in eastern Ontario, according to the South East Health Unit (SEHU).

The SEHU said in a news release Wednesday the cases were confirmed in Hastings County and it is currently investigating possible exposure at the Central Hastings Family Health Team, which is located at 52 St. Lawrence St. East, Madoc, Ont., on Feb. 27 between 11:11 a.m. and 1:11 p.m.

“SEHU has been working with the family health team to identify and contact susceptible contacts,” reads the release.

Hastings County includes communities such as Belleville and Quinte West. Madoc is about 40 kilometres north of Belleville.

According to the health unit, measles is highly contagious. It spreads through the air easily when the patient breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks. Measles can also stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

Symptoms begin to surface seven to 21 days after exposure and include fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, and red eyes, says the SEHU, noting that “small white spots appear on the inside of the mouth and throat but are not always present.”

“Three to seven days after symptoms begin, a red, blotchy rash appears on the face and then progresses down the body,” reads the release.

Here’s what to do if you develop symptoms:

Stay home and do not attend work or school.

Call your health-care provider. If you need to go to a clinic or other health-care setting for care, it is important to contact them ahead of time to avoid inadvertently exposing others.

You may also call SEHU’s Infectious and Communicable Diseases Program at 613-966- 5500, extension 349.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the virus is asked to make sure they have two doses of measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV).

The SEHU says people who were born before 1970 “would likely have had measles as a child and are protected.”

The health unit is urging people to get vaccinated, noting that immunization is considered one of the safest methods for protection from the deadly virus.

“Up-to-date vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, and prevent the spread of measles in our community,” reads the release.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is also urging the public to get their vaccinations to prevent the spread, though no cases have been confirmed in the capital.

Bookings for immunization can be done by calling your health-care provider, or online at Hastings Prince Edward (HPE), Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFLA), and Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark (LGL).

Residents in Hastings and Prince Edward counties are asked to make sure they are up to date with their vaccines. Immunization records can be reviewed online at Hastings Prince Edward (HPE), Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFLA), and Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark (LGL).

Those who don’t have a vaccination record, are asked to speak with their family doctor, the SEHU says, noting that records for residents who were born in 1985 or earlier may not be available.

Measles cases in Ontario have doubled over the course of two weeks to just over 140, as of Feb. 28.

More information about measles is available online.