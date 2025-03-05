More than 100 people arrested in nationwide investigation into online child exploitation

Representatives from the RCMP, OPP, SQ, Peel police, and Durham police pictured during a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Peter Szperling/CTV News)

Forty people in Ontario are among the more than 100 suspects arrested in connection with a nationwide investigation into online child exploitation.

The RCMP, along with other police services in Ontario and Quebec, announced the results of the investigation dubbed Project Steel during a news conference on Wednesday.

RCMP Insp. Mathieu Girard said Internet Child Exploitation units across Canada executed various warrants between Feb. 17 and Feb. 28.

As a result, 106 people have been apprehended and more than 300 charges have been laid. Investigators did not identify the suspects.

The charges include possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, luring a child under the age of 16, making child pornography and publication of an intimate image without consent.

Investigators also seized 1,132 electronic devices.

Police said the investigation led to 40 victims being identified and 37 children being safeguarded.

Police noted there are still 395 active investigations, adding that more charges could be laid.

The RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre received 118,162 complaints and reports of suspected sexual exploitation offences between April 2023 and March 2024, which Girard said was a 1,278 per cent increase from 10 years ago.

“Technological advancement and the shift to more online activity have contributed to this increase,” he said.

“Child protection requires a joint approach law enforcement, government, NGOs and tech companies need to work together to identify victims, Safeguard children, to make the internet a safer place,” Girard added.

OPP Det. Sgt. Tim Brown said 31 of the 40 victims were from Ontario.

“Every child deserves the right to grow up safe from harm, both online and offline. Yet, there are those who use the anonymity of the internet to exploit the most vulnerable among us. To those I have a clear message, we will find you and we will bring you to justice,” Brown said.