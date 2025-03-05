WestJet announces plans to relax carry-on baggage sizing

The WestJet check-in area at Pearson International Airport is photographed in Toronto, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

WestJet has announced plans to change the maximum allowed size of carry-on bags.

The Calgary-based airline says the change is being made in an effort to align with common international cabin baggage dimensions adopted by other North American airlines and luggage manufacturers

The new maximum size, effective May 6, will be 22 inches by 14 inches by nine inches (56 centimetres by 36 centimetres by 22 centimetres), which will account for wheels and handles.

This includes Sunwing aircraft scheduled to be added to WestJet’s fleet this spring.

WestJet says the move will increase overall stowage capacity and improve cabin comfort and bin functionality—especially on full flights.

“We expect this change will help streamline check-in and boarding times by eliminating the inconsistency between WestJet and several other carriers,” said Colleen Tynan, vice president of experience management, in a March 3 news release.

“Introducing a new standard size ensures more bags fit on more flights, so we expect this to have a big impact on the overall experience on board.”

WestJet said the decision to adopt a new maximum carry-on size is based on feedback from guests and employees

“The decision to adopt the new carry-on baggage size comes after years of operating with a size that was unique to WestJet,” explained a news release.

New baggage sizing devices will be delivered to all airports served by WestJet by March 13.

The airline will continue to accept both the current and new maximum baggage sizing until the new maximum officially takes effect.