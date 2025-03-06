Canada moving ahead with toxic label for ‘forever chemicals,’ linked to cancer, hormone disruptions, liver disease

Vials containing PFAS samples sit in a tray at a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lab in Cincinnati, April 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Joshua A. Bickel

The federal government says it’s moving ahead with a plan to label so-called forever chemicals as toxic and expects to begin consultations in two years on further regulating their use in cosmetics, food packaging and other consumer products.

The government released its final report Wednesday on the class of thousands of chemicals known as PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, as well as its proposal for how to manage their risks.

PFAS are often labelled “forever chemicals” because they virtually never break down. They turn up in anything from soil to human blood and have been linked to serious health risks.

The report concludes PFAS meet the criteria to be labelled as toxic under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

“It’s an unprecedented approach, since we’re regulating the entire class of PFAS, and not just one substance, one molecule at a time,” Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said at a news conference in Montreal.

However, it excludes fluoropolymers such as the brand name Teflon because the report suggests they may have a different risk profile than other forever chemicals – a move criticized by environmental groups and welcomed by the chemicals industry.

PFAS chemicals have been used since at least the mid-20th century for their resistance to heat, grease and water. They are found in non-stick cookware, stain-resistant furniture, waterproof jackets, firefighting foams, takeout containers, cosmetics and more.

Those chemicals have one of the strongest bonds in organic chemistry and they take a very long time to break down in the environment. Studies have linked them to significant health problems including cancers, hormone disruptions, immune system problems and liver disease.

PFAS can be concentrated around hot spots such as manufacturing facilities, landfills and any other areas where firefighting foams are used, including airport training areas. But because of their persistence, they can easily travel long distances and create widespread ecosystem exposure.

Canada already regulates some PFAS but advocates say other products have moved in to take their place. Since 2021, the government has been considering how it may address the entire PFAS class, rather than having to single out each on a case-by-case basis.

Wednesday’s announcement was met positively by environmental groups who have long been pushing the government to crack down on PFAS use.

In a statement, Cassie Barker with Environmental Defence called it a “critical first step.”

“Industry has known for decades that these ‘forever chemicals’ harm people and communities, but instead of phasing out these cancer-linked, hormone disrupting chemicals, they’ve continued to rake in record profits at the expense of our health,” said Barker, the environmental advocacy group’s senior program manager for toxics.

The government said it will hold a 60-day consultation period ending in early May before it moves ahead with the order to designate PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, as toxic under CEPA.

The government will then move on to its three-phase approach to managing PFAS risks, starting with consultations on how to regulate their use in firefighting foams. It says it will aim to publish those regulations in 2027.

After that, the government says it will begin consultations on how it may regulate PFAS in certain consumer products, such as cosmetics, food packaging, paints and textiles. It does not say when it expects to publish those regulations.

There was no expected timeline for consultations or regulations on the third and final phase, which would look at the role of PFAS in products where there may be no feasible alternative, including certain prescription drugs, industrial applications and medical devices.

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, which represents the chemical and plastics sector, said it supported the government’s decision to examine fluoropolymers as distinct from others.

In a statement, it says the other PFAS are “essential for many industrial sectors from electric vehicles to pharmaceuticals to cellular phones.”

The European Union and several U.S. states have already moved to limit or phase out PFAS use.

The chemicals are banned as of January 2025 from apparel for sale in California and New York. Europe is phasing out all PFAS except for essential uses where there is no alternative.

Health Canada set a proposed limit for PFAS in drinking water last August while the Canadian Food inspection Agency released an interim standard for how much can be included in fertilizer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2025.

Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press