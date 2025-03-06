‘Time to break out the plaid’: Star of famous ‘I Am Canadian’ beer ad back with new video

The man behind the iconic commercial that aired in the 2000s is back with a new video with a renewed sense of patriotism.

“Joe Canadian” is back and prouder than ever to wave the Maple Leaf flag.

After starring in the legendary “I Am Canadian” Molson beer ad 25 years ago, Jeff Douglas revived the memorable average Joe character and patriotic rant on his YouTube channel Wednesday. Not a commercial for any product, the new “We Are Canadian” YouTube video has racked up more than 268,000 views as of 12:30 p.m. EST Thursday.

Back as Joe Canadian, Douglas is clad in a red plaid shirt with a Canadian flag projected onto a screen you would see in a movie theatre.

He created the video as U.S. President Donald Trump’s actions against Canada have stoked the “buy Canadian” movement and widespread patriotism. Douglas declares in the video description that “Canada is not the 51st ANYTHING!!!” an apparent reference to Trump’s repeated suggestion that Canada become part of the United States.

“They think they can bully us, threaten us and push us around but they do not know us,” Joe Canadian says in the emotional video, apparently referring to the Trump administration.

“That artificially drawn line they keep talking about, not artificial, and it’s not on a map, it’s right here,” he added, putting his hand on his heart.

In the video, the actor, who was born in Truro, N.S., includes the #WeAreCanadian and #buycanadian hashtags.

“Time to break out the plaid: here’s a little something that a group of proud, creative Canadians made for the country and people we love,” he added. “We are Canada! WE ARE CANADIAN!!! AND WE ARE JUST GETTING STARTED!”

Hundreds of users commented on the video and overwhelmingly expressed their Canadian pride.

“Proud CANADIAN moment!!! CANADA FOREVER!!! NEVER 51!!!,” one person wrote.

“Dude, I am literally in tears. Elbows up! I am proud to be Canadian and will defend this country as long as I live,” wrote another user.

“This is awesome. I am a new Canadian. I came here as an Immigrant and this country welcomed me with both hands and treated me with respect,” wrote someone else. “I will be (a) proud Canadian for (the) rest of my life and will fight for this country for freedom and dignity.”

Since the popular beer ad first aired in 2000, Douglas has criss-crossed the country doing projects, including co-hosting CBC Radio’s “As It Happens,” according to his bio on the CBC’s website. He currently hosts the afternoon show “Mainstreet” on CBC Radio One.

Douglas said in a social media post that he created the new “We Are Canadian” video with his friends and that the CBC was not involved in making it.