Trump's choice for ambassador to Canada speaks his mind, Republican says

Michigan Republican Party Chairperson Pete Hoekstra gives a thumbs up during a watch party on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Novi, Mich. AP/Paul Sancya

A colleague of the Trump administration’s choice for ambassador to Canada says he’s a frank person who stands up for the U.S.

President Donald Trump has chosen former Michigan congressman Pete Hoekstra as the top U.S. diplomat in Ottawa, pending Senate confirmation.

Michigan Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga says Hoekstra sticks to his principles, citing his vote against a popular trade arrangement that he felt would not benefit Americans.

That move, Huizenga says, earned Hoekstra some support from trade unions.

Huizenga told an event at the Wilson Center that Hoekstra works hard but will make it known immediately if he feels people are disrespecting Trump or the United States in Canada.

Trump previously had Hoekstra serve as ambassador to the Netherlands, where he found himself embroiled in a political interference scandal after hosting a fundraiser with members of a far-right party.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press