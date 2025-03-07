Canadian, U.S. mayors from Great Lakes area call for trade stability

Canadian mayors from the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence regions joined their U.S. counterparts in Washington D.C. today in asking for economic stability and end to the threat of across-the-board tariffs, saying that millions of livelihoods depend on cross-border trade. Andrea Horwath speaks during a provincial election campaign rally in Brampton, Ont., on May 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

WASHINGTON — Canadian and United States mayors from the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence regions are calling for economic stability and an end to the threat of across-the-board tariffs, saying that millions of livelihoods are at stake on both sides of the border.

Hamilton, Ont., Mayor Andrea Horwath told reporters in Washington, D.C., today that the regions form a single economy that is so integrated the products they produce can’t be described as purely Canadian or American.

She says many American imports from Canada are raw materials or unfinished products that are often assembled in the United States and sent back to Canada for sale.

The mayors are in Washington for a gathering of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative, a group of municipal and Indigenous government leaders who represent the regions.

Today’s news conference comes after Canadian mayors, including Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, were denied accreditation for a meeting at the White House after they were told there wasn’t enough time to process their applications.

Mayor Austin Bonta of Portage, Ind., said only American mayors attended the White House meeting — after consulting with their Canadian counterparts to ensure their concerns would be heard.

President Donald Trump on Thursday granted Canada and Mexico a partial reprieve from 25 per cent tariffs until April 2, but also said he plans to move ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum starting March 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2025.