Volkswagen recall: Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport SUVs flagged for engine fire risk

The Volkswagen logo is seen in this Feb. 14, 2025 file photo (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Transport Canada has announced a recall of more than 20,000 Volkswagen SUVs due to risks of fire near the engine compartment.

Affected models include 2024 and 2025 Altas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

According to the recall notice, last updated Feb. 28, the engine cover on some vehicles may become loose following service work. Contact between the cover and hot surfaces in the engine compartment could cause the cover to melt, creating risks of a fire.

Volkswagen will contact owners of affected models by mail and instruct them to bring their vehicle to a dealership, where the engine cover will be removed, the notice says. Owners may also contact the manufacturer at 1-800-822-8987 for more information.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has also announced a recall on the same models, with 177,493 vehicles potentially impacted south of the border.