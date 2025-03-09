‘Elbows up, Canada:’ Demonstrators gather on Parliament Hill to protest Trump, tariffs

Demonstrators at an "Elbows Up, Canada" rally on Parliament Hill on Feb. 9, 2025. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News Ottawa)

About 1,000 demonstrators are gathering on Parliament Hill Sunday to denounce U.S. tariffs and President Donald Trump’s threats to annex Canada.

Many in attendance were seen carrying red and white maple leaf flags and holding signs with the words “Canada is not for sale” and “Canada strong and free.”

The Ottawa Police Service says it has resources in place to manage the event and there are no impacts to vehicle traffic in the area.

The protest, called “Elbows Up, Canada,” is being held to “celebrate our country, affirm our sovereignty,” organizers say on the event’s Facebook page.

“Elbows up!” has become a war cry of the Canadian resistance to Trump and has found its way to T-shirts and social media feeds alike.

Local officials, including Ottawa’s Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, are expected to attend.

Protests and calls for Canada to stand up to Trump’s threats have been growing since the president imposed – then later paused – 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada.

Earlier this week, dozens of protesters lined the sidewalk across from the U.S. embassy in Ottawa shortly after the tariffs first went into effect and called on Canadians to stand up to Trump’s rhetoric.

Trump has increased his rhetoric against Canada since he was re-elected in November, stating his desire to make Canada the 51st state and mocking the prime minister with the nickname “Governor Justin Trudeau.”

Canada has responded with a tariff plan of its own. The federal government suspended a planned second wave of retaliatory tariffs after Trump signed an executive order Thursday delaying tariffs on goods that meet the rules-of-origin requirements under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement.

Many provinces have also responded by pulling American liquor off their shelves to fight back against the trade war.

The demonstration is set to conclude at 3 p.m.

This story will be updated

With files from The Canadian Press