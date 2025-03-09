‘Homeless James’ gearing up to head east after walking from Ontario to B.C.

James Caughill or "homeless James" with his dog in Athens, Ont. on March 9, 2025. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa)

James Caughill and his dog named Muck have been spending the winter in Athens, Ont. but they have seen much more than just eastern Ontario.

“When you’re homeless, best thing in the world is to have a pet,” Caughill told CTV News on Sunday.

Caughill, also known as ‘Homeless James,’ has been walking across Canada for eight years to call on homeless shelters to allow pets.

The 62-year-old’s inspiration stemmed from his own experience with homelessness. In 2016, he became homeless in St. Catherines while battling a drug addiction.

“I had to make a choice between my drugs and the dog. Chose my dog. I’ve been clean and sober for eight years now and I’m pretty proud of it,” he said.

At the time, he had another dog named Muckwah by his side but when he tried to live in a shelter, he was told to get rid of the dog, something that was non-negotiable for Caughill.

Caughill says Muckwah was like a guardian angel for him during a difficult time.

“The company, the companionship, somebody you talk to. I’ve had more, better conversations with him than I’ve had with most people,” he said with a laugh.

“Muckwah and I lived on the streets of St. Catherines for three months and it was hard. I lived in a frickin’ dumpster stall. Yeah, I ate out of the dumpster.”

Caughill set out to make a difference, walking with Muckwah from St. Catherines all the way to British Columbia, raising awareness that pets belong in homeless shelters too.

Muckwah died in 2019 and Caughill adopted Muck from a rescue shelter shortly after.

He documented his journey on his Facebook page, which now has more than 25,000 followers.

“I had no idea what it was going to turn into.”

Now nearly a decade later, Caughill has his sights set east.

“I’m going to get to Saint John’s, N.L., or I’m going to die trying,” he said.

“I’m the guy that doesn’t lay down, I’m the guy that doesn’t give up.”