Carney ‘looking forward’ to meeting with Trudeau on first day as Liberal leader

OTTAWA — New Liberal Leader Mark Carney says he is “looking forward” to meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his first day as the party’s leader.

“I’m honoured by the mandate I received from the Liberal Party,” Carney told CTV News on Parliament Hill on Monday morning.

Asked how he was feeling on his way into a building he’ll soon be spending much more time in, Carney said he was “feeling very good.”

He also spoke about what his message will be to premiers amid the ongoing trade tensions with the United States, but said that his “first order businesses” was “to see the prime minister.”

On Sunday, Carney won the Liberal leadership with nearly 86 per cent of the vote.

While Carney is now officially the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, he has yet to officially become the prime minister. Though, the transition process is already well underway.

CTV News has learned that as soon as Carney left the stage post-victory speech, Privy Council Office officials pulled him into a 45-minute briefing.

That first order of business took place before he left to attend his victory party at Ottawa’s Horticulture Building in the Glebe neighbourhood, which was attended by around 300 people.

Trudeau, Carney to talk transition

Trudeau has said he has no intentions of trying to stay on in a caretaker capacity and is looking forward to handing over the reins to his “duly elected successor in the coming days or week,” but, a date for that transition has yet to be announced.

As Trudeau alluded to earlier this week, he wanted to have a conversation with his successor before deciding on his official resignation date and how long of a transition would be needed.

Carney is expected to have that conversation with Trudeau today.

“A lot of wood to chop. Very much looking forward to meeting with the prime minister and getting going,” Carney said.

Procedurally speaking, once the men decide when the reigns will be handed over, there will be a series of measures taken.

Trudeau will have to visit the governor general and officially tender his resignation. Carney will have to swear the requisite oaths of office and allegiance and unveil his new ministry which includes all his cabinet picks.

The current speculation is that this formal process at Rideau Hall could take place on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Key Liberal meetings today

Trudeau has also added a cabinet meeting to his Monday itinerary, which will see him gather his front bench of ministers to likely discuss next steps in the transition.

Then, a wider meeting is on the books for the entire Liberal caucus.

The party’s caucus chair Brenda Shanahan has called a three-hour meeting for all Liberal MPs.

It’s being held in a hybrid format, with the in-person participants gathering in their usual West Block meeting room.

In Carney’s post-win remarks, he thanked all of the ministers who “remained in their posts to serve Canada directly at this time of great peril.” He also called Liberal MPs “the conscience of our party.”

In a fundraising email to Liberal supporters on Monday morning, Carney said he was “deeply honoured” to be elected and “won’t let you down.”

“I’m grateful to all my fellow candidates. Each ran with passion, dedication, and a sincere desire to serve Canada. I look forward to working closely with every one of them in the days ahead,” he said.

Poilievre critical of Carney

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called a press conference on Parliament Hill at noon.

The federal Conservatives started sharpening their attack lines about the new Liberal leader weeks before he was elected, as polls started to show the official opposition’s wide lead start to narrow upon Trudeau’s resignation and U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

This effort has seen Poilievre’s party roll out advertising and issue multiple statements and fundraising emails questioning Carney’s economic aptitude, his record as a Trudeau adviser, and his personal ethical disclosures.

Poilievre is accusing the Liberals of trying to “trick Canadians into re-electing them for a fourth term,” and he’s expected to have more to say about Carney’s election when he faces reporters today.

This is a developing story, check back for updates…

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Hanes and Vassy Kapelos