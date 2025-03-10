Conservative candidate drops out of race for Ontario seat as election looms

Cassidy Villeneuve was nominated to run for the Tories in Nipissing-Timiskaming and says in a letter posted to social media that she's been working tirelessly for the last 18 months. The chamber of the House of Commons is seen in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — The Conservative candidate for a northern Ontario riding has dropped out just weeks ahead of an expected election, citing issues with the local electoral district board.

Cassidy Villeneuve, who was nominated to run for the Tories in Nipissing-Timiskaming, says in a letter posted to social media that she’s been working tirelessly on the campaign for the past 18 months.

Villeneuve says the challenges in politics are magnified for women and that she received pushback from some members of the local Conservative association.

In her statement, she says that she fought for “greater transparency and accountability” and she still thinks the Conservatives are the best choice for Canada’s future.

Her bio on the Conservative website says Villeneuve was raised in North Bay and is the chief of staff to MP Raquel Dancho.

The riding has been a Liberal stronghold for years and is currently held by former House Speaker Anthony Rota, who is not running in the next election.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press