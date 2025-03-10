Ford, Chow congratulate Carney on federal Liberal Party leadership win, say they’re eager to work together

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Mark Carney is introduced during the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow both say they’re looking forward to working with the federal Liberal Party’s newly elected leader and soon-to-be prime minister of Canada.

On Sunday evening, former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney won the Liberal leadership race on the first ballot with 85.9 per cent of the 151,631 votes cast.

In a written statement, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Carney’s election comes at a “critical time as our country continues to stare down the ongoing threat of President Trump’s tariffs.”

“Now more than ever, Canada needs strong leadership and cooperation across all levels of government to protect our country,” he said.

Ford noted that he’s also eager to see the “swift” removal of the federal carbon tax, as was promised by Carney in his campaign.

Further, the Premier underlined his “firm expectation,” which he said is also the “expectation of thousands of Ontario autoworkers,” that any future prime minister and government “continue to honour the federal commitments that helped secure these historic investments.” He is referring to $46 billion worth of new investments in Ontario’s automotive, electric vehicle, and EV battery sectors.

Chow, meanwhile, said she’s looking forward to working with Carney to “deliver for Torontonians by building more affordable homes faster, feeding more kids with school food programs, and getting Toronto moving by investing in transit and tackling congestion.“

“During turbulent times ahead caused by a senseless trade war, the City of Toronto stands ready to partner with the federal government to protect workers and businesses. Now is the time for a Team Canada approach,” she wrote in a short statement.

Both Chow and Ford also thanked Trudeau for his service to Canada as the prime minister.

“We worked together to advance a more affordable, caring and safer city. We partnered to build homes, develop the waterfront, order new subway cars, provide affordable early childhood education and nutritious food for children,” Chow said.

Ford meanwhile, said while he and Trudeau may not have always agreed, Trudeau “put country before party or ideology to help move Canada forward.”

With files from The Canadian Press