Here’s how new U.S. rules will affect Canadian snowbirds

A U.S. crackdown on illegal immigration will affect many Canadian snowbirds who drive across the border, with officials requiring visitors staying for at least a month to register on the government’s website, says an immigration lawyer.

Rosanna Berardi of Buffalo, N.Y., says snowbirds who are already in the U.S. should also register.

The new requirements will take effect on April 11 and the U.S. government will publish on Wednesday a public notice online with more details, Berardi told CTVNews.ca in a video interview Monday. Berardi cited information from a document the U.S. Department of Homeland Security provided in advance to her and other members of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

The U.S. government didn’t immediately answer CTVNews.ca’s questions about the new rules.

Berardi says the registration process is “pretty straightforward” and it’s free to register, though the process is “a bit lengthy.” Canadians are also exempt from providing fingerprints, she added.

Still, she is concerned about snowbirds, typically seniors, who may find the process “confusing or difficult.” Berardi said she has received many inquiries from concerned snowbirds about the new requirements.

“It’s just something they’ve never had to think about. Most of the time they pack up their car across the border, enjoy the winter at their condo in Boca Raton,” she said. “What the government’s asking them to do isn’t overly difficult, but it is certainly something new that’s not generally on a Canadian’s radar screen.”

They will also get proof of registration, which they will need to carry with them at all times, she added.

However, she said those who fail to register may be fined up to US$5,000, detained or both.

“I do not think that’s going to happen at all to any Canadian snowbird,” Berardi said. “However, I think that measure was put in there to encourage full compliance.”

U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order, called Protecting the American People Against Invasion, on Jan. 20, which directed the Department of Homeland Security to enforce requirements for “aliens” to register with the government under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“It is something that’s existed before, but we’ve never seen it really applied to Canadians in the United States,” Berardi said. “In my career of 28 years, generally there’d be a carveout for Canadians that would say this applies to everybody in the world except Canada. This time around, it’s included Canada.”