Maple syrup flowing amid warm weather, but will it stay that way?

It’s shaping up to be a great maple syrup season, with a cold winter followed by a quick warm-up in the spring. CTV London’s Sean Irvine has the sweet details.

In the ongoing trade war, maple syrup is often cited as a key Canadian export commodity.

But with a late start to the season and rising temperatures this week, it may be needed to supply the home market.

“I’ve just been concerned it’s getting a little too warm,” stated Colin McLachlan of Fort Rose Maple Syrup.

While sap was flowing Monday thanks to rising daytime temperatures, syrup producers need overnight lows to remain below freezing for optimum conditions.

“To make the sap move in the tree, you’ve got to have that freeze-thaw cycle,” explained McLachlan. “So, when it freezes, the sap will go up the tree at night and cool down. And then in the morning, the sunshine comes out, and the sap will move down the tree.”

Sunday into Monday, that is exactly what happened, resulting in barrel after barrel of syrup.

After an average 2024 season, McLachlan hopes that will continue, “It’s all up to Mother Nature.”

The Rains family The Rains family of London enjoys breakfast with fresh maple syrup on March 10, 2025. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Fort Rose produced nearly 30,000 gallons of syrup in 2022 and 2023, both record years.

“Those were the big years, to say the least,” shared McLachlan.

The warm weather has encouraged March Break visitors to visit the Fort Rose pancake house.

“We’ve got a blue sky, and maple syrup season has turned into spring,” shared a group of women, all part of the Strathroy Red Hat Society.

Fort Rose Maple Syrup Colin McLachlan of Fort Rose Maple Syrup on March 10, 2025. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

They were pouring fresh syrup on pancakes as many families did the same around them.

“I thought we’d come to check out a sugarbush and see how the syrup is made,” shared parent Greg Rains.

Most of the Ontario supply of maple syrup is consumed at home, which is good news given the threat of tariffs.

“I just look at it as more syrup for us. We’ll keep it at home. Keep it in Canada!” said Rains.