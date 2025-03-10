Relight candles banned in Canada sold on Etsy, Health Canada issues alert

Health Canada warns that relight candles available on Etsy.ca pose a fire hazard. (Health Canada)

Health Canada has issued an advisory on relight candles being sold on Etsy for being a potential fire hazard.

The alert issued on Monday states that relight candles are banned in Canada due to their potential to spontaneously ignite after disposal, posing a fire hazard.

The Magic Re-lighting Candles, 10-piece pack has been removed from Etsy and the health agency has contacted the foreign third-party seller, the advisory said.

Five units of the affected products have been sold in Canada, Etsy.ca reported.

Health Canada said no incidents or injuries have been reported related to these products.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the candles and dispose of them, according to municipal hazardous waste guidelines.

The advisory also reminds consumers to report any health or safety incidents related to these products through an incident form.