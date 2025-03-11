Poilievre wants to impose 50 per cent metal tariffs on U.S. after latest Trump threat

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre speaks with media in the foyer of the House of Commons on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Canada should hit the U.S. with matching 50 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum in reply to U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest trade war escalation.

Trump says he will double the steel and aluminum tariffs he promised to deploy on Canadian products tomorrow -- to 50 per cent -- in response to Ontario’s 25 per cent surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S.

Trump originally vowed to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should use Canadian steel and aluminum for public infrastructure projects.

Green Party co-leader Elizabeth May says that prime minister-designate Mark Carney should appoint a “wartime” cabinet focused solely on responding to U.S. tariffs and annexation threats.

May says that with a federal election expected soon, this cabinet should include representatives of all parties to present a united front against Trump