A majority of Canadians are feeling ‘Trump anxiety’

A public opinion poll says Canadians are feeling anger and anguish about Donald Trump's antics.

The threats, rhetoric and political uncertainty since Donald Trump took office in the United States are having an effect on Canadians’ mental health, according to experts.

Polls show so-called “Trump Anxiety” is affecting more than 8 in 10 Canadians.

“On the one side, there’s anguish, about what could be happening, what could be coming next. So, people are worried. But this is combined with a sense of anger as well,” said Sébastien Dallaire, Léger’s Executive Vice-President for Eastern Canada.

Léger has been conducting polls weekly and the sentiments are similar across the country. But the feeling of anxiety isn’t just due to Donald Trump, according to Dallaire.

“It contributes to what was already a fairly tense political environment, but also a sense of weariness and anguish among Canadians,” he said pointing out that the nation is still dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic and inflation.

At the Maxi in Baie-D’Urfé shoppers said they’re dealing with a lot of mixed emotions.

“It’s a crazy time. Who knows what’s going to happen, right?” said Martha Baxter. “This man is a bit mental, and nobody knows what he’s going to do. So, it’s scary.”

“Like most people I’m anxious and like most people checking the shelves for products made in U.S.A. and bypassing them and buying Canadian,” said Arthur Ainscow.

“I would say I’m angry rather than anxious,” said Janet Ryan “Because this man is destroying not just his own country, but he’s having a huge impact on the entire world.”

Psychologists are also noticing a rise in anxiety levels.

Psychologist Linda Pagani said she’s noticed it not only in her private practice, but also in her social circles.

“I mean, these are all normal reactions. And if anything, I’m reassured that people care so much,” she said.

“We have to say to each other that we’re really in this together and that we’re going to work together.”

She said it’s important to protect your mental health in chaotic times. Pagani suggests limiting social media and news consumption, getting outdoors, prioritizing sleep and looking out for others.

“One of the most effective anti-anxiety things is to go out and help somebody else. Just try to engage in helpful behavior with other people because it really pro-social behavior. Caregiving reduces anxiety,” said Pagani.