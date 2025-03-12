Health Canada warns banned candles on Walmart.ca pose fire hazard

Health Canada warns that relight candles banned in Canada that are being sold on Walmart.ca pose a fire hazard. (Health Canada)

Health Canada has issued an advisory, warning consumers to immediately stop using and dispose of relight candles sold online on Walmart.ca, which are banned in Canada.

The advisory issued on Wednesday states that relight candles are banned in Canada due to their potential to spontaneously ignite after disposal, posing a fire hazard.

Six units of the affected products have been sold in Canada, Walmart.ca reported. To date, no incidents or injuries have been reported related to these products.

The alert includes the following items:

10pcs 20pcs Funny Trick Relighting Candle Birthday Cake Decors Party Joke Xmas Gift

Funny Relighting Candles, 10pcs Or 20pcs, Prank Trick Birthday Cake Decorations, Perfect For Parties And Christmas

Funny Trick Relighting Candle, 10pcs Or 20pcs, Birthday Cake Decors Party Joke Xmas Gift

Funny Trick Relighting Candle, Birthday Cake Decors Party Joke Xmas Gift

LLC 10pcs 20pcs Funny Trick Relighting Candle Birthday Cake Decors Party Joke Xmas Gift

nipocaio Candles - (10 pk) - Trick Happy Birthday Party Decorations for Cakes - Prank Celebration Candle - for Kids & Fun-Loving Adults 2pcs

The products been removed from sale from Walmart.ca and the health agency has contacted the foreign third-party seller, the advisory said.

This alert comes on the heels of a previous advisory issued Monday by the health agency regarding the sale of a similar product on Etsy.ca.

The advisory also reminds consumers to report any health or safety incidents related to these products through an incident form.