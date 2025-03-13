Health groups urge shielding medical supplies, devices from counter-tariffs

A treatment room is pictured at the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

TORONTO -- Health associations are urging governments to ensure Canadian patients don’t get caught in the crossfire of the ongoing trade war with the U.S.

The Ontario Hospital Association says it is concerned the tariffs and counter-tariffs “will likely bring significant risks to Ontario’s health care system, including the disruption of access to vital equipment and supplies.”

The association says it is talking with the federal and provincial governments to try to “fully understand and minimize the impact on hospitals.”

A spokesperson for Diabetes Canada says people living with the chronic condition are worried that the costs will rise for essentials such as medications, test strips, continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps.

Glenn Thibeault says the organization is talking to federal Health Minister Mark Holland about the concerns and trying to ensure that materials used to package medications and make medical devices aren’t included in any future rounds of counter-tariffs.

He says Holland has told health associations he hears their concerns.

In a global supply system, making pharmaceuticals and medical devices often involves multiple countries, so it might be difficult to pinpoint all the specific components that come through the U.S. that might be subject to counter-tariffs, said Thibeault, who is Diabetes Canada’s executive director of government affairs, advocacy and policy.

“One of the things that we don’t want to see is any unintended consequence right?” he said.

For example, the government could push a counter-tariff on a type of plastic without realizing that it’s used to make injectors for some diabetes medications.

“Those are the things that we’re flagging for them to make sure that there’s no unintended consequence,” he said.

Melissa Prokopy, vice-president of policy and advocacy for the Ontario Hospital Association, said the specific potential effects on hospitals “is still unknown in this evolving political environment.”

“The OHA is very concerned about the impact of this trade war on the delivery of care and is engaging with the federal and provincial governments and other stakeholders,” Prokopy said in a statement emailed to The Canadian Press.

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.