Miller, Duclos among ministers to be dropped from Carney’s new cabinet: sources

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller listens to a reporter's question during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

When prime minister-designate Mark Carney unveils his first ever front bench at Rideau Hall on Friday, it will be substantially smaller than the version outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left him.

CTV News has confirmed that among the ministers that are being dropped from cabinet are Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller, who is also a longtime close personal friend of Trudeau.

Both Quebec Liberal MPs endorsed Carney in the leadership race and have held a series of cabinet portfolios over the years.

Duclos issued a lengthy statement on social media confirming he intends to run in the next election, and looks forward to working with Carney, stating his new leader “has my full confidence and gratitude.”

Please read my statement below. pic.twitter.com/RhfiIDpYYi — Jean-Yves Duclos (@jyduclos) March 13, 2025

Several current ministers are also expected to be removed, as they’ve already indicated they are not running for re-election.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT on Friday. CTV News will have special live coverage.

A new addition to this category is Health Minister Mark Holland, who announced Thursday he wouldn’t be seeing re-election.

Federal Minister of Health Mark Holland stands with his territorial and provincials counterparts following a health ministers meeting in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Federal Minister of Health Mark Holland stands with his territorial and provincials counterparts following a health ministers meeting in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

“It’s time to go home,” said the Ontario MP – who endorsed Chrystia Freeland in the leadership race – in a post declaring his decision.

Another Ontario MP leaving is International Trade Minister Mary Ng, who confirmed to reporters that Monday’s cabinet meeting was her last.

“To be able to be the longest-serving trade minister, to be there with my cabinet colleagues, to be with the prime minister, and reflect on the work has been really terrific and it’s been the honour of my life,” Ng said afterwards.

Other current cabinet ministers who have said they aren’t seeking re-election are Justice Minister Arif Virani, Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge, Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan, Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay, Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien, and Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings.

One minister who is set to be handed a new portfolio on Friday is Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault. Asked about his expected reassignment, the Quebec MP said his time overseeing Canada’s climate response has been “the privilege of a lifetime.”

“It is the prerogative of the prime minister to decide who will sit in cabinet,” he said.

Also not confirming one way or another is Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

Asked whether Canadians would see him at the Rideau Hall ceremony while on CTV News Channel’s Power Play Thursday, he said: “You know, as you probably know, that’s confidential one way or the other, and I may or may not see you tomorrow morning.”

The main players who hold portfolios central to managing U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, such as Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, and Public Safety Minister David McGuinty, are running again and are expected to maintain front bench positions, though what specific portfolios remain to be seen.

It’s also not yet clear whether Carney intends to bring his leadership rivals and former cabinet ministers Freeland and Karina Gould back in the fold.

After days of behind-the-scenes preparation, the transition of power between Trudeau and Carney will be made official on Friday.

Trudeau will meet with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon privately, according to a senior government source. In that meeting he will officially resign and recommend that she ask Carney to form government and present a new cabinet.

The ministry Carney will be unveiling Friday is being viewed by many as a so-called “wartime cabinet,” in that it’s likely it will be the core group that’ll be in place during the widely anticipated snap spring election that will see MPs and those looking to join them, out on the hustings.

It is expected to be a considerably smaller group than the 36-person team Trudeau had as of his last shuffle just a few months ago.

With files from CTV News’ Vassy Kapelos, Stephanie Ha, and Mike Le Couteur