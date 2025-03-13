‘One last thing’: Trudeau posts message to Canadians on final day as prime minister

Justin Trudeau praises Canadians in a post to social media captioned ‘Hey Canada, one last thing’, on his final day in office as prime minister.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are great and shouldn’t change, in a final message posted from his office on his last day in it.

Trudeau – in a post captioned: “Hey Canada, one last thing.” – said he is “so proud” of Canadians.

“I’m proud to have served a country full of people who stand up for what’s right, rise to every occasion and always have each other’s backs when it matters most,” Trudeau said.

“This may be my last day here in this office, but I will always be boldly and unapologetically Canadian. My only ask is that no matter what the world throws at us, you always be the same.”

Tomorrow, after days of behind-the-scenes preparation, the transition of power between Trudeau and prime minister-designate Mark Carney will be formally completed.

Trudeau will meet with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon privately, according to a senior government source. In that meeting he will officially resign and recommend that she ask Carney to form government and a new cabinet.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT on Friday. CTV News will have special live coverage.

Carney will be sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister and unveil what is expected to be a substantially smaller cabinet than Trudeau’s current roster of 36 ministers.

Nanos polling released earlier this week showed Trudeau will officially end his tenure as prime minister with his favourability at a 12-month high.

With files from CTV News’ Mike Le Couteur

