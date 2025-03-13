Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks; hospitalizations up to 31

Chief of Family Medicine at Markham Stouffville Hospital Dr. Allen Grill discusses counselling parents about vaccinating their children against measles.

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads in the province among mostly unvaccinated people.

Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak began on Oct. 28, 2024. That’s a jump of 195 cases since the agency’s last report on Feb. 27.

The spread has resulted in 31 hospitalizations, including one child who required intensive care. Of those who were hospitalized, 30 were unvaccinated and one person’s immunization status was unknown.

The public health agency described the latest numbers as being a “sharp increase,” attributing the outbreak expansion to transmission among unimmunized children and teens.

What is behind the sharp increase of measles cases in Ontario? Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says the majority of people in Canada are immune to measles, but there are pockets of unvaccinated Ontarians.

Almost all of the new cases are connected to an interprovincial outbreak first reported in New Brunswick, which has also spread to Manitoba.

In Ontario, seven more public health units are reporting seeing cases, bringing the total number to 11. Meanwhile, people are being warned about potential exposures in common public spaces that include restaurants, grocery stores, community centres and Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Most of the sick people are in the Southwestern Public Health region, where almost half of the cases are reported, and neighbouring Grand Erie, which has close to 27 per cent.

Symptoms of the highly contagious respiratory virus include fever, a red blotchy rash, red watery eyes and cough.

The number of cases reported in Ontario over the past five months is almost four times the province saw in the decade between 2013 and 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 13, 2025.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press