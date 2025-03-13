Trump’s ambassador pick says Canada is sovereign as president threatens annexation

Ministers LeBlanc, Joly and Champagne discuss how they will maintain trust with Howard Lutnick and Marco Rubio when they meet in Washington on Thursday.

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON -- The man set to become America’s top diplomat in Ottawa said Thursday that Canada is a sovereign state -- contradicting U.S. President Donald Trump, who is doubling down on his calls to make Canada a U.S. state.

When asked about Trump’s repeated annexation threats during his Senate confirmation hearing, Pete Hoekstra said that “Canada is a sovereign state.”

When senators asked him whether a “joke” about annexation is ever appropriate, Hoekstra said he could not comment on the president’s relationship with outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which was notably rocky during the first Trump administration.

If confirmed, the former Michigan congressman will become ambassador at a fraught time in U.S.-Canada relations. Since Trump’s November win, the president has targeted Canada repeatedly through his words and actions.

“To be honest with you, Canada only works as a state,” Trump said Thursday during a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Trump called the international border between the two countries an “artificial line” and said there’s no chance he’ll relent on tariffs.

“Now there will be a little disruption ... it won’t be very long,” he said. “But they need us, and we really don’t need them ΓÇª We have to do this. I’m sorry. We have to do this.”

Trump on Wednesday slapped 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to the United States, including those from Canada. The week prior, the president sent markets into a tailspin when he started -- then partially paused -- a trade war with Canada and Mexico.

Trump has linked some tariffs to the flow of deadly fentanyl but Canadian officials have said the president’s goal is to use economic force to annex Canada.

Hoekstra told the hearing Trump has a series of priorities for Canada, which include freer trade and fighting the flow of fentanyl.

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen pushed back on Hoekstra, saying that the volume of fentanyl coming from Canada is minuscule and noting that Canada has one of the lowest tariff regimes.

Hoekstra later acknowledged “it’s not a huge amount” of fentanyl coming from Canada.

Shaheen’s state borders Canada and she said businesses there were operating according to the rules in the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, also called CUSMA, which was negotiated by Trump during his first administration.

Shaheen said she’s fielded calls from business owners whose orders from Canada were cancelled as a result of Trump’s tariffs and rhetoric.

The hearing comes as Canadian officials are set to meet with the U.S. commerce secretary in Washington later Thursday -- days after a dust-up with Trump that ended with Ontario pausing its surcharge on electricity exports to the United States.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are expected to meet with Howard Lutnick.

Ford has said his goal is to get a coherent sense of the Trump administration’s plans for tariffs. Ford said he expects to talk about the continental trade pact and hopes to speed up a mandatory review of CUSMA set for next year.

“I want to find out where their bar is set,” Ford told reporters Wednesday. “Rather than keep moving the goalpost, I want to find out how quickly you want to move forward and see what their requirements are.”

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to double steel and aluminum duties on Canada but backed down after Ford agreed to halt a surcharge on electricity that Ontario sells to three U.S. states.

Canada responded to Trump’s steel and aluminum levies with 25 per cent tariffs on $29.8 billion worth of American goods, which took effect just after midnight Thursday.

Those duties focus on American steel and aluminum products but also include other items like smartphones, video game consoles and golf clubs.

Champagne also directed Industry Canada to prioritize investments in projects that mostly use Canadian steel and aluminum.

“Canadian steel and aluminum form the basis of North America’s critical infrastructure and manufacturing base, while supporting vital U.S. industries, including defence, shipbuilding and automotive,” Champagne said in a media statement.

“They are also essential for securing our collective energy future and generate high-quality jobs on both sides of the border.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press