U.S. tariffs push Ottawa to invest more in Canadian steel, aluminum projects

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, centre, answers journalists' questions during a Canada-U.S. economic summit in Toronto on Feb. 7, 2025. Transport Minister Anita Anand, left, and Employment Minister Steve MacKinnon are shown with him. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press)

OTTAWA — Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he’s telling his department to prioritize investments in projects that primarily use Canadian steel and aluminum — part of Ottawa’s reply to the Trump administration’s trade war.

Champagne says the move is in response to the “unfair and unjustified” 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum levied by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Canada responded to Trump’s steel and aluminum levies with 25 per cent tariffs on $29.8 billion worth of American goods, which took effect just after midnight Thursday.

Champagne says Canadian steel and aluminum support vital U.S. industries, including defence and automotive manufacturing.

Since the trade war began, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has been calling for Canada to change its procurement rules to require that federal building projects use 100 per cent Canadian steel and aluminum.

Champagne is part of a Canadian delegation in Washington on Thursday to meet with Trump’s commerce secretary to talk about the trade dispute.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.