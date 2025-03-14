Germany foreign minister voices strong support for Canada's territorial sovereignty

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks to the media at the G7 foreign ministers meeting in La Malbaie, Que. on Thursday, March 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Germany’s foreign minister is sending a strong message of support to Canadians in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic threats and talk of making Canada an American state.

Annalena Baerbock says Germany believes sovereign borders must not be breached — and this applies to Ukraine and Greenland as much as it does to Canada.

She says that Germany and Canada are close friends and will always have each other’s backs.

Baerbock’s comments are the strongest to come from an ally since Trump started referring to Canada as an American state.

Her comments come as Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the U.S. is trying to drain investment from Canada and make it easier to take over the country.

Joly has said her G7 colleagues still don’t understand how seriously Canadians are taking Washington’s threats.

“We Europeans, we Germans, and Canada are not only partners, we are close friends,” Baerbock said in English at a closing press conference during the G7 foreign ministers' meetings in Quebec’s Charlevoix region.

“Borders are inviolable — in Ukraine, in Greenland, in Panama, in Canada,” she added in German.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani pushed back on questions about why he hasn’t spoken out against Trump’s threats, saying his focus is on a functioning G7.

“For me, it’s not my job. For me, Canada will be Canada,” he said earlier Friday. “The most important message today is the unity itself.”

In an interview with CBC, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he is “disappointed” by U.S. tariffs and noted strong U.K. partnerships with Canada.

“This is not a time to sow unnecessary division,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press