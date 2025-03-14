PM Justin Trudeau resigning this morning, Mark Carney to be sworn in

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finishes his speech at the Liberal leadership convention in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Justin Trudeau will resign as Canada’s 23rd prime minister this morning.

Trudeau, after nearly a decade in power, will make the resignation he first announced in January official in a private meeting at Rideau Hall.

There, the man who brought in the Canada Child Benefit, legalized marijuana, steered the country through the COVID-19 pandemic, and faced heavy criticism in the years that followed over affordability issues from the carbon tax to housing, will step down.

Trudeau will meet with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon privately, according to a senior government source. In that meeting he will officially resign and recommend that she ask Carney to form government and present a new cabinet.

Coming in after him will be prime minister-designate Mark Carney. Carney, five days after a landslide Liberal leadership victory, will swear the requisite oaths of office and allegiance, and present Simon his new ministry in a ceremony that’s anticipated to be more pared-down than Trudeau’s grand 2015 coming-to-power.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT on Friday. CTV News will have special live coverage.

CTV News has confirmed several big adjustments Carney will make to his front bench, as he looks to substantially reduce the overall size of what’s largely being viewed as his pre-election cabinet.

Should Carney emerge from Rideau Hall to formally take reporters' questions, he’s likely to face a series of queries about his next steps, from his first trip abroad as prime minister, to whether he intends to recall Parliament or send Canadians to the polls this spring.

This is a developing story, check back for updates...