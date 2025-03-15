Canada and Greece sign memorandum of understanding on tourism between the countries

People swim and play at a beach in Spetses island, Greece, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Canada and Greece have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote tourism between the two countries, a type of agreement one tourism expert says will become more common as Canada strengthens its bonds with European Union nations and looks for tourism markets beyond the United States.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada says the agreement signed earlier this week will boost institutional co-operation and recreational travel between the two nations.

“Key areas of focus include institutional co-operation, the exchange of information and data related to travel and tourism, and the sharing of best practices on climate action in tourism,” the federal department said in a press release Thursday.

The department says the trade relationship between the countries has grown in recent years because of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. “In 2024, bilateral merchandise trade with Greece was $645.8 million,” it added.

Mary Ng, Canadian minister of export promotion, international trade and economic development, said the agreement will make it “easier for Canadians and Greeks to explore and enjoy each other’s countries while supporting economic prosperity for both.”

For her part, Canada’s Tourism Minister Pascale St-Onge says the agreement will bolster cultural ties between the countries.

Wayne Smith, director at Toronto Metropolitan University’s Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Research, says he expects Canada to sign more memorandums with other EU countries going forward as Canada and Europe grow closer.

“I think you’re going to see a lot more Canadians going to Europe in general and anything that makes it easier or promotes Europe is probably a very good thing at this time because we’re already seeing a shift from U.S. travel,” he said in an interview Saturday.

Many Europeans are also looking to travel to Canada instead of the U.S., he added.

“Both Europe and Canada have realized an overdependence on the U.S. marketplace is probably not healthy for the economies,” Smith said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2025.