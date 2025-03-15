Canadian woman who was detained in U.S. immigration jails returns to Vancouver

Jasmine Mooney is returning home after 12 days in U.S. immigration detention centres.

After a dozen days being shuffled between detention centres in the U.S., Jasmine Mooney has made it back to Vancouver.

The Canadian entrepreneur, who was detained after applying for a visa at the U.S.-Mexico border on March 3, touched down at Vancouver International Airport shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

“I’m still, to be honest, really processing everything,” Mooney told reporters who were waiting for her at YVR’s international arrivals area.

“I haven’t slept in a while and haven’t eaten proper food in a while, so I’m just really going through the motions.”

Speaking to CTV News via a fellow detainee’s phone earlier this week, Mooney said she had received hardly any information about why she was being detained or when she would be able to leave.

At the airport Saturday, she said she remained in the dark about the reasons for her detention even as she was transported from Arizona back to San Diego to board her flight back to Canada.

“No one told me anything. Not once,” Mooney said.

“I still don’t even know how I’m home,” she added. “My friends and my family and the media are the reason, I think, that I’m home.”

Mooney acknowledges that she had a previous U.S. visa cancelled, but she did not think that she’d have any issue applying for a new one with a new job offer.

Her story resonated with Canadians at a time of heightened tensions between Canada and the United States as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to threaten his northern neighbour with annexation.

B.C. Premier David Eby weighed in on Mooney’s story earlier this week, saying it “reinforces the anxiety that many British Columbians have and many Canadians have about our relationship with the United States right now and the unpredictability of this administration and its actions.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Penny Daflos and The Canadian Press