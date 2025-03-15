Prime Minister Mark Carney to visit France, U.K. for first foreign trip

Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a press conference following a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Mark Carney will make his first foray on the world stage as Canada’s 24th prime minister on a trip to France and the U.K. in coming days.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a release Saturday the aim of the trip is to “strengthen two of our closest and longest-standing economic and security partnerships, and to reaffirm Canada’s Arctic security and sovereignty,” with an additional stop in Iqaluit, Nvt.

Carney will leave Sunday and return Tuesday. He said he was invited by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for visits to reinforce historical relationships and discuss trade and security.

The PMO release said Carney and Macron “will focus on their shared commitment to build stronger economic, commercial, and defence ties,” and Carney will talk about Canada’s efforts involving artificial intelligence.

His discussions with Starmer “will focus on strengthening transatlantic security, growing the AI sector, and the strong commercial relationship between Canada and the United Kingdom,” as well as bilateral trade, the PMO said. Carney will also meet with King Charles.

On Tuesday, he will stop in Iqaluit “to reassert Canada’s sovereignty in the Arctic.” Carney will also meet with Nunavut premier P.J. Akeeagok.

The PMO said Carney will reaffirm “support for growing a stronger economy across the North, reinforcing its sovereignty and security, and emphasizing our continued commitment to advancing reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit, and Metis throughout the country.”

Carney has no plan yet to visit the United States, though he said he looks forward to speaking with U.S. President Donald Trump at the “appropriate moment.”

He was sworn in to succeed Justin Trudeau at a ceremony at Rideau Hall Friday, along with a leaner Liberal cabinet, ahead of an election call that is expected soon.

In his first press conference as prime minister, Carney said his government will focus on growing the economy, making life more affordable and making the country more secure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2025.