Struggling to get a good night’s sleep? Here is some advice to help you have sweet dreams

Irregular sleep patterns may increase the risk of adverse cardiovascular events such as heart attacks, say researchers. (Grace Cary/Moment RF/Getty Images via CNN)

Today is World Sleep Day, a day to recognize and promote the importance of getting a good night’s sleep for your health and well being.

It’s no fun tossing and turning and waking up feeling like you hardly slept a wink, and not getting enough sleep isn’t just tiring, it’s bad for your health.

For Erin Ferguson, it takes time to wind down after a long day of work and caring for her two children.

“I have a meditation app on my phone and before bed, I’ll put in my headphones and meditate,” said Ferguson.

According to a recent survey by the travel search engine KAYAK, 86 per cent of Canadians are feeling sleep deprived.

“The truth is, not sleeping enough isn’t just annoying; it can actually contribute to serious health problems, including diabetes, high blood pressure, weight gain, and depression,” said Laura Friedman with Consumer Reports.

According to the Canadian Sleep Society, adults between the ages of 18 to 64 should be getting seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

“There is also a perception that sleeping too much is somehow lazy, which is totally not the case. We want to say having enough sleep and good quality sleep leads to better quality of life,” said Dr. Michael Mak, Vice-President of the Canadian Sleep Society.

Many people tend to turn to over-the-counter sleep drugs to help them sleep, but they can leave you feeling drowsy the next day.

While melatonin might be a good option for people who work night shifts or are jetlagged, taking more than your body produces can cause you to be sleepy or slow the next day.

Another mistake people make is using their smartphone or tablet before trying to fall asleep.

“The light we see from the smartphones and screens can mimic the wavelengths that our eyes detect as the sun and it tricks you brain into thinking it’s daylight and why should you sleep then,” said Mak.

If you must use devices before bed, it’s recommended to use the nighttime mode on your phone to reduce blue light and try to shut off screens 30 minutes before you plan on shutting your eyes.

Along with meditation, there are sleep apps that can prepare you for sleep and some may benefit from the use of a white noise machine.

You should also avoid nicotine, caffeine and alcohol before going to bed and try to create a restful environment.

“We like to tell everyone to have your bedroom cool, dark and quiet, and your mattress as comfortable as you can get,” Mak said.

Having a set sleep routine and waking up at the same time every day can also help you have sweet dreams and a more restful sleep.

The new survey by KAYAK also found that many people are planning their vacations around times where they can get some proper rest and relaxation.

This includes wanting to have a good sleep on their holidays so they can come home refreshed and ready to get back to work.