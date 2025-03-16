Captain Canuck vs. Trump? Canada’s superhero Takes a Stand

Move over, Captain America. Canada’s own superhero is enjoying a resurgence in interest, fueled by the trade war and the surge in patriotism.

At Toronto’s Comicon this weekend, fans of Captain Canuck have been meeting with Richard Comely, the artist who co-created the maple-leaf-clad character 50 years ago.

“It’s nice that it makes people happy, makes them feel something positive about their identity as a Canadian,” said Comely during a break from signing comics.

Canadian icon among American heroes

In a comic book world dominated by American heroes, Captain Canuck emerged in the 1970s as a distinctly Canadian icon, embodying values such as politeness, peacekeeping and quiet strength—all while donning a bold red and white costume.

“We felt we were filling a void,” said Comely. “And a lot of our fans felt that way too.”

Over the decades, millions of copies have been printed. The character has been featured in a short-lived animated web series, appeared on a Canada Post stamp and was even immortalized on a coin from the Royal Canadian Mint.

Taking on Trump in the comics

Now, a new image created by Comely shows Captain Canuck wagging his finger at U.S. President Donald Trump, pushing back on his threats to make Canada the 51st state.

“Captain Canuck is chastising Trump, basically just telling him, ‘No way. This is ridiculous. What’s wrong with you?’” Comely said.

Trump has appeared in a past issue of the comic, calling Captain Canuck a loser. In another image, drawn by a different artist, the Canadian hero is seen battling Uncle Sam.

Comely says Captain Canuck has always had a following in the U.S., and he’s been hearing from some of those fans.

“We’re even getting messages from Americans who are not happy with Trump. They’re apologizing. ‘We’re sorry. We’re so sorry about the guy.’”

From fandom to fundraising

Scott Hamilton, director of philanthropy with the United Way Waterloo Region Communities, bumped into Comely at a comic book convention last year and was inspired to create a Captain Canuck t-shirt as a fundraiser.

He worked on a design with Fadi Hakim at Lev Gleason Publications and called the campaign Heroes Unite Us. The shirts were printed locally, and while Hamilton initially expected to sell between 100 and 200 in a year, amid rising patriotism sales have already well surpassed that goal.

“At times like this, when we need to come together as a country, I think it’s important that we have those homegrown heroes we can turn to in times of stress,” Hamilton said.

The shirts, sporting the classic ‘Captain Canuck Club’ logo from 1981, are being sold online and in several local shops.

“It’s a wonderful feeling seeing them on the street,” ‘Hamilton said. “Knowing someone is both supporting Captain Canuck, Canadian superheroes and also Canadian charities.”