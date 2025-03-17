New Canadian PM meets King Charles and Macron after Trump threats

LONDON, U.K. -- Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday said his country was seeking to reinforce ties with “reliable” European allies as he met King Charles III and France’s Emmanuel Macron on his first foreign trip since taking office.

Carney’s transatlantic visits came after his country’s southern neighbour the United States made threats towards Canada’s economy and even sovereignty, with U.S. President Donald Trump ramping up the rhetoric.

After succeeding Justin Trudeau last week, Carney conspicuously chose key European powers France and the United Kingdom, rather than the United States, for the visits.

King Charles -- who is also head of state in Canada -- was pictured smiling as he welcomed Carney for talks at Buckingham Palace, and the Canadian leader is expected to meet his U.K. counterpart Keir Starmer later on Monday.

Earlier, the former Bank of England governor met President Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Describing Canada as the “most European of non-European countries,” Carney said his nation needed to boost ties with European allies like France while trying to retain positive relations with Washington.

“It is more important than ever for Canada to reinforce its ties with reliable allies like France,” Carney said during a press conference with Macron.

“I want to ensure that France and the whole of Europe works enthusiastically with Canada, the most European of non-European countries, determined like you to maintain the most positive possible relations with the United States,” Carney said.

Carney faces threats on three fronts: a trade war with Washington, Trump’s threats to annex his country and looming elections at home.

Trump’s imposition of an escalating raft of import tariffs on Canadian goods has threatened to trigger a recession, and his scorn for Canadian sovereignty sent jitters through the former ally.

Opinion polls show a large majority of Canadian voters reject Trump’s argument that their country would be better off as the “51st state of the United States.”

But the trade war is a threat to the economy of the vast country of 41 million people, which has long enjoyed a close U.S. partnership.

King Charles meets Mark Carney King Charles III, left, holds an audience with Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, at Buckingham Palace in London, England, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool)

‘Security and sovereignty’

Canada, France and Britain are among the NATO members that have maintained strong support for Ukraine’s beleaguered government and military since Russia’s all-out invasion in February 2022, even as Trump’s U.S. administration has pushed Kyiv to make concessions to Moscow.

London and Paris are putting together plans for a coalition security force in Ukraine and looking for allies.

Canada and France want a “solid and lasting peace, accompanied by robust guarantees that will protect Ukraine against any further Russian aggression and ensure the security of the whole of Europe,” Macron said alongside Carney.

“It is in this spirit that we will maintain our support for Ukraine and continue to demand clear commitments from Russia,” he added.

Carney told Macron both nations stood for “sovereignty.”

“We both stand for sovereignty and security demonstrated by our unwavering support for Ukraine under your leadership,” the Canadian premier said, two days after both leaders took part in a Saturday morning video conference of countries backing Ukraine organized by U.K. Prime Minister Starmer.

France is Canada’s 11th-largest trading partner and Britain its third at a time when Trump’s tariffs and Canadian retaliatory measures are threatening trade with its huge southern neighbour -- destination of three-quarters of Canada’s exports.

But Canada also has a “Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement” with the European Union, which includes France

It is also a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which now likewise includes Britain.

In his first speech as prime minister, Carney said: “Security is a priority for this government... as is diversifying our trading and commercial relationships, of course, with both Europe and the United Kingdom.”

On his return leg, Carney will touch down in Iqaluit in Nunavut, the Canadian territory closest to the Danish autonomous country of Greenland -- another Trump target for annexation -- to “reaffirm Canada’s Arctic security and sovereignty.”

By Laurie Churchmann, with Francesco Fontemaggi in Paris Anne-Marie Provost in Montreal, AFP