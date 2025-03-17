Pierre Poilievre vows to scrap industrial carbon tax if he becomes PM

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says American and Canadian workers will lose jobs if the ‘trade war insanity’ continues.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre plans to scrap the industrial carbon tax, if he becomes prime minister.

“There will be no taxes on consumers, no taxes on Canadian industries,” Poilievre told reporters in L’Orignal, Ont. on Monday. “Instead, provinces will continue to have the freedom to address this issue how they like, but there will be no federal obligation to impose the tax.”

The announcement comes just days after Prime Minister Mark Carney started the process to eliminate the controversial consumer carbon tax on fuels such as gasoline and natural gas, a Liberal policy of which Poilievre has been deeply critical for years.

Under Carney’s plan, the carbon levy on industries will remain in place, which Poilievre has called a “shadow carbon tax” and a “trick.”

Poilievre said he’d eliminate the carbon pricing plan in its entirety, “including the federal backstop that requires provinces impose industrial taxes.”

The current industrial carbon pricing system lays out a federal benchmark for provinces and territories to meet. Only four provinces and territories apply the federal industrial carbon pricing system: Manitoba, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island, and Yukon. The rest operate their own carbon price system.

Poilievre also announced his plan to eliminate the entirety of the carbon tax in a six-minute video posted to social media first thing Monday morning, pointing to his party’s “Canada First Plan,” which lays out a slate of policy positions.

Carney signed a prime ministerial directive on Friday to bring the carbon tax for consumers to zero as of April 1 — the date by which the price was set to increase — though Conservatives have criticized the move, saying the prime minister must recall Parliament to do it.

“(The Liberals) brought in a carbon tax in this law,” Poilievre said Monday. “This law is still in place, even though Mr. Carney has signed a fake executive order to hide the tax for 35 or 40 days leading up to the election.”

“It is still in place, and it applies across the board,” he added. “The tax is scheduled to go up 300 per cent over the next five years, and hiding it for a few weeks will not change that.”

Poilievre’s “axe the tax” slogan has been a cornerstone for the Conservatives for the last two years. Meanwhile, Carney vowed during the Liberal leadership race to replace former prime minister Justin Trudeau that he would get rid of the unpopular policy.

The Conservative leader says his environmental plan will involve “carrot, not stick” policies and “boost incentives” to bring down emissions.

“We will expand eligibility for the clean technology and clean manufacturing investment tax credits,” he said. “We will reward heavy industries who make products with lower emissions than the world average.”

Asked by reporters whether he would commit to any emissions target if he became prime minister, Poilievre wouldn’t directly say.

“We have to focus on technology and not taxes,” he said. “First and foremost, we have to take back control of our economy.”

“What would my emissions target look like? I treat this as a global problem,” he added. “By bringing home production from more polluting foreign jurisdictions, we reduce global emissions while growing our own paychecks.”

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello