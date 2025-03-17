Saskatchewan police say child sex abuse investigations at all-time high, increasing steadily

On pace for more than 1,300 new files, the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) says it has now received more reports of child sexual abuse material than at any other point in its history.

According to a news release, investigators are currently on pace to see 1,317 new files this fiscal year.

“During the 2021-2022 [fiscal] year, the unit had 853 new files come in. By 2022-2023, they were up to 931. The 2023-2024 year saw an even larger number of new files at 1,003,” the release said, noting a steady increase.

The ICE unit conducted 58 search warrants across Saskatchewan last year and has already carried out 86 in 2025.

According to Saskatoon Police Service S/Sgt. Tim Failler – advances in technology and availability have led to children being at a greater risk than ever before.

“Technology makes acquiring child sexual assault material easy for offenders, it is no longer in the shadows. You can get it within seconds and with very little effort,” Failler said in the release. “You don’t need to have any special technological training to be an offender, your phone is the pathway.”

The ICE unit says victims have included children of all ages – from infants to children to teenagers.

According to the unit, the disturbing trend is also affecting rural parts of Saskatchewan, with 150 files in 10 months being linked to RCMP detachments across the province.

“Just look around, almost everyone has access to a phone. These crimes can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. Perhaps it’s not you specifically – but victims could be your loved ones or friends,” Failler explained.

Teaching online safety

The ICE unit says teaching kids to be safe while online is a key piece to reducing the number of incidents.

Tips for parents include:

Talk to your kids. Make sure they feel comfortable talking to a trusted adult if they come across inappropriate content.

Remind them that people online may not be who they say they are and to only accept friend requests from people they confirm they know.

Ask them how the social media app they’re using works, have them show you and ask them questions about it.

Never share personal information such as address, phone number, school name or location with anyone.

Try searching “how does the app work?” or “hidden features of the app” in your favourite search engine.

Learn chat slang, abbreviations, acronyms and altered meanings.

Keep the computer or phones in busy family areas, like the kitchen, where the screen can always be seen.

Educate your kids about how the photos and messages they send can be saved via screenshots or recordings by someone else. Explain that once something is posted, it’s impossible to remove.

“You don’t tell a child to walk across the street without telling them to look both ways. The Internet is no different: both require caution, education and awareness to navigate safely,” Failler added.

Parents or their children that may have been targeted or the victim of an online crime are encouraged to:

Report it to their local police or online at cybertip.ca

Immediately stop all communication with the suspect

Never comply with threats

Screenshot and keep any correspondence with the suspect

Complicated investigations

Saskatchewan’s ICE unit says most of its investigations are extremely complex thanks to technological advancements like encryption and anonymity tools, which have made it easier for offenders to go undetected by both parents and police.

“Generally, when we are investigating files, we search phones, computers, tablets and hard drives extensively to verify whether there is further criminality taking place,” Failler explained. “It could take weeks to examine, depending on the amount of data that is seized and the complexity of the encryption.”

Failler added that investigators working to take down suspects are often subjected to explicit images and videos – which takes a psychological toll.

“Each file, each request for assistance, adds weight to an already heavy workload.”

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is made up of investigators from the Saskatchewan RCMP in addition to the police services of Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.