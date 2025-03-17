Second set of human remains at Prairie Green Landfill identified

The remains of Marcedes Myran have been identified following discovery at a Manitoba landfill. Taylor Brock has more.

The second set of human remains found at the Prairie Green Landfill have been identified.

In a new release Monday, the province announced RCMP has identified the remains as belonging to Marcedes Myran.

Two sets of remains were found on Feb. 26, 2025, and RCMP had previously identified one of them as belonging to Morgan Harris on March 7.

A memorial with photos of Morgan Harris attached is shown as family and friends gather at a vigil in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Remains found in a Winnipeg-area landfill have been identified as Harris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The province said Myran’s family has been updated on the findings.

Grand Chief Kyra Wilson with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said they are grieving for the Myran family following the discovery and will continue to honour Myran’s memory moving forward.

“Marcedes deserved to live a full life surrounded by love and possibility,” Wilson said in a written statement. ”We will continue to honour her spirit and stand firmly with the Myran family as we work to end the violence faced by First Nations women, girls, and Two-Spirit people.”

‘We did the right thing’: Kinew

“Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris are coming home,” Premier Wab Kinew told reporters Monday. “This is what we set out to do.”

“I don’t know if many of us knew the odds of success, I certainly was always trying to keep a realistic perspective, but it turns out bringing them home was within our grasp, and something we were able to do for these families.”

Kinew said the resolve and leadership of both the Myran and Harris families has been “inspiring.”

“I hope that Manitobans and Canadians believe this reflects positively on our province and on our country,” he said. “We went through a whole heck of a lot to get to this point, but at the end of the day, we did the right thing. We did right by these families, and we’re bringing their loved ones home.”

A search of the landfill started in December as it was believed both Harris and Myran’s remains were located there.

They were two of four victims of convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki in 2022. The other two victims were Rebecca Contois and an unidentified woman who has been given the name of Buffalo Woman or Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe by Indigenous elders.

Contois Harris Myran Rebecca Contois (left) Morgan Beatrice Harris (centre) and Marcedes Myran (right), along with a fourth unidentified woman referred to as Buffalo Woman (Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe), have been identified as the four victims of Jeremy Skibicki. (CTV Winnipeg photo)

Contois’ partial remains were found at the Brady Road Landfill and in garbage bins near Skibicki’s apartment in 2022.

Investigators have never been able to determine where Buffalo Woman’s remains were located.

Skibicki was found guilty in 2024 and sentenced to four life sentences.

‘Indigenous women and families should not have to beg for justice’

Meanwhile, Indigenous organizations and activists are calling for continuing action amid this latest discovery.

Grand Chief Jerry Daniels with the Southern Chiefs Organization said too many families are impacted by violence against women.

“The positive identification of Marcedes’ remains reminds us of the urgent need to establish effective measures to protect our women, girls, two-spirit, and gender-diverse relatives. Our citizens deserve to be safe, respected, and valued.”

Manitoba Moon Voices, which is part of the Native Women’s Association of Canada, said the MMIWG2S+ crisis is being met with inaction, delays, and political excuses while families suffer.

“Indigenous women and families should not have to beg for justice,” said Diandre Thomas-Hart with the organization. “The discovery of Marcedes Myran should have happened long ago—just as the search for Morgan Harris should never have been up for debate. They should have never gone missing."

The decision to search the landfill was controversial, with the Winnipeg Police Service saying in 2022 that it was not feasible. The previous Progressive Conservative government said they wouldn’t search the landfill for safety reasons and ran an ad campaign against the landfill search during the 2023 election.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) said the families should not have had to fight for the landfill search before it happened.

“The fight for justice shouldn’t have taken nearly eight times longer than the search itself,” Garrison Settee, MKO Grand Chief, said in a statement. “We find it shameful that the government didn’t support the search from the beginning. We pray that no other families endure this in the future.”

Interim leader Wayne Ewasko issued an apology over the refusal to search the landfill earlier this month.

-With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson and Taylor Brock