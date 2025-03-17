University of Waterloo stabber will spend another seven years behind bars, cleared on terrorism charge

Police body cam footage shows Geovanny Villalba-Aleman holding up his arms as he mimics the alleged attacker. (Source: Court exhibit)

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman will spend another seven years and six months behind bars for the 2023 triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo, while the terrorism charge against him has been dropped.

Villalba-Aleman previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault with a weapon.

On Monday, the judge sentenced Villalba-Aleman to 11 years on the first aggravated assault charge, 6 years for the second aggravated assault charge, 18 months for assault causing bodily harm and 6 months for assault with a weapon. All of them will be served concurrently.

Villalba-Aleman has already spent 627 days behind bars, but the court credited his pre-sentencing custody at 1,254 days.

As of Monday, he’ll remain behind bars for another 7 years, 6 months, 6 weeks and 5 days.

Terrorism charge

Villalba-Aleman, a 24-year-old international student who had recently graduated from the university, stabbed two students and a professor during a gender studies class on June 28, 2023. He also left a ripped-up Pride flag on a desk.

After his arrest, Villalba-Aleman told officers the attack was meant to be a “wake-up call.”

“I was concerned about the ideologies,” he explained.

“The ideologies?” the officer asked.

“Yeah, the gender studies,” Villalba-Aleman responded. “They were gender studies.”

He also said his actions were motivated by a “desire to protect freedom of academia.” Students, he claimed, wanted education and not indoctrination.

Court later heard Villalba-Aleman had something he called a “manifesto” where he discussed “woke” culture.

The Crown argued Villalba-Aleman did not have a tidy ideology, but rather a collection of extreme right-wing views.

Justice Frances Brennan pointed out during sentencing submissions that, without a single, clear and identifiable ideological framework, it would be difficult to determine if Villalba-Aleman’s actions were ideologically driven.

“I’m concerned the definition you are asking me to adopt is so broad we will dilute what we mean by terrorist motivation,” she said.

On Monday, the judge decided to drop the terrorism charge against Villalba-Aleman.

She said the court could not define his broad-ranging worldview as an ideology and it also did not meet the “high bar” set for a terrorism charge. The criteria includes a religious, political or ideological motivation targeting a specific group or intending to cause serious bodily harm.

The judge explained the attack did not meet the motivation clause, and she couldn’t determine his specific ideology because the Crown was unable to prove it.

The attack did, however, meet the definition of a hate-motivated crime.

Had Villalba-Aleman been found guilty on the terrorism charge, he could have deported back to his home country.

Restrictions

The Crown had asked for a special order to deny Villalba-Aleman parole, but the court decided he must serve no less than half his sentence before he will become eligible.

Villalba-Aleman was ordered to submit his DNA to the court and have no communication with his victims. He was also given a lifetime ban from owning any restricted weapon, including a crossbow, ammunition or explosive device.

Victim responds

Dr. Katy Fulfer was the gender studies professor attacked on campus in 2023.

She testified that Villalba-Aleman pulled out a knife and slashed her hand, bicep and nose.

Fulfer told the court she still experienced nightmares and “would wake up, face soaked in tears from crying in my sleep.” She said she felt shame and cowardice surrounding the attack, wondering what she could have done differently. It also, she added, changed the way she taught students.

Ahead of Villalba-Aleman’s sentencing on Monday, Fulfer released a statement.

It read, in part: “Sentencing marks an end to the legal process, but our community work to cultivate inclusive spaces of belonging continues. No one should experience what my students and I did on June 28, 2023.”

The statement concluded: “To the students who continue to take courses in gender and social justice, thank you for being here, for your bravery and enthusiastic engagement.”

- With reporting by Jeff Pickel