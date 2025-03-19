Just-released data reveals the current size of Canada’s population

People walk along the boardwalk in Toronto's east end on Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the population grew to 41,528,680 people as of Jan. 1 as the pace of growth continued to slow after peaking in the third quarter of 2023.

The total number of people was up 63,382 compared with Oct. 1, 2024, for a quarterly growth rate of 0.2 per cent.

The agency says it was the slowest growth rate since the fourth quarter of 2020, when border restrictions related to the pandemic were in place.

It says the result came as the number of non-permanent residents posted its first quarterly decrease since the fourth quarter of 2021.

Statistics Canada says there were 28,341 fewer non-permanent residents in the country on Jan. 1, than on Oct. 1, 2024.

The Canadian population grew by 744,324 people or 1.8 per cent in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2025.