Alleged cult Twin Flames Universe accused of coercing students into changing gender

This is the latest report in a multi-part W5 investigation that follows Jeff Divine and Canadian Shaleia Divine, the leaders of the Twin Flames Universe – a controversial spiritual group.

On the surface, Twin Flames Universe is a spiritual and mostly online community built to help followers find their “eternal companion.”

According to some former members, it’s a cult, carrying on as an insidious matchmaking operation run by Canadian Shaleia Divine and her husband, Jeff Divine, which gradually coerces members into changing genders.

When former follower Angie Moggy joined Twin Flames Universe in 2017, she was hoping to find her one true love. She had recently been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and was also searching for an uplifting presence in her life.

At first, Moggy, who is from Ontario, says she was showered with affection by the community.

“I was so love bombed when I first joined,” Moggy told CTV News’ W5. “And plus, I felt very close to Shaliea because she was also Canadian and we had grown up around the same area.”

Angie Moggy, W5 Twin Flames Former Twin Flames Universe member Angie Moggy believes Jeff and Shaleia Divine use coercive control to keep followers within the grips of their alleged cult. (Kirk Neff / CTV W5)

Led by their so-called “spiritual gurus” Jeff and Shaleia, the Twin Flames Universe preaches that if you follow their guidance and put in the spiritual work, you’ll “heal” your inner “blocks” and “upsets,” allowing you to manifest your twin flame and end up in the “fairy tale love life” of your dreams.

Moggy was pursuing a man she was attracted to, and someone who Jeff and Shaleia insisted was her twin flame, but the feeling wasn’t mutual.

Jeff and Shaleia said they knew the reason why. According to the couple, as Moggy explains in a 2018 YouTube video, it was the same reason that caused her cancer.

“...it was revealed to me that my biggest core block was that I wasn’t claiming my feminine energy,” Moggy said in the video. “…I was rejecting my feminine energy so much that it actually manifested ovarian and uterine cancer.” Jeff and Shaleia teach that every person is either 100 per cent masculine or 100 per cent feminine. There is no in between.

Part 1: Former Canadian member of Twin Flames Universe blows whistle on alleged cult

So Moggy altered her appearance. She began wearing bright red lipstick and skirts. She grew her hair out.

A new look, but the same results; Moggy was unable to spark a relationship with her supposed twin flame.

According to former member Victoria Bonilla, it wasn’t just Moggy who was having a challenge manifesting true love. She says many in the Twin Flames Universe were still single despite following Jeff and Shaleia’s teachings.

“The Twin Flames were getting married to other people. So we’re like, what’s going on? You know, this, it’s not working,” Bonilla told W5 in a recent interview.

Victoria Bonilla, W5 Twin Flames Former Twin Flames Universe member Victoria Bonilla was worried Twin Flames Universe was turning into a sex cult after she says they tried to match her with another straight woman. (Kirk Neff / CTV W5)

Moggy and Bonilla both say things then took a drastic turn. It was revealed that matches were going to be made from within the community after Jeff channeled pairings from God.

“...if they were telling you this was a channeled message from Jeff and Shelia, this came straight from God, and there’s no questioning it,” Bonilla said. “How is this not a sex cult now if he’s forcing partners?”

Because Twin Flames Universe was made up of mostly women, and Jeff and Shaleia decree that a union can only happen between a divine masculine and a divine feminine, there was a challenge.

According to former members, there weren’t enough men to make enough matches. Moggy and Bonilla say Jeff had a solution. He would pair 22 mostly straight women together and revealed that some of those women were actually a divine masculine. In other words, they were a man and should begin the process of transitioning.

One of these pairings included Moggy and Bonilla.

According to Bonilla, her response to the news was, “an immediate no…I just started crying.”

Moggy, who had previously been told she should be more feminine to attract a twin flame, says she was now being told by Jeff and Shaleia she was a divine masculine.

“I end up having like, a severe panic attack, I just, like, completely lost it,” said Moggy. “They wanted me to cut my hair. They wanted me to wear men’s clothing. They want me to change my name...”

Keely Griffin, who was at one time the CEO of Twin Flames Universe, was the one who had to initially deliver the news to Moggy and Bonilla, as well as other women. “The look in their eyes is haunting,” recalled Griffin.

According to Griffin, these channelings are a way for Jeff to control his followers. “He has a very sick mind and has some sort of strange, sick desire to see people do whatever he tells them to do. I think he gets off on seeing them become his creation.”

Keely Griffin, CTV W5 Former high-ranking member of Twin Flames Universe, Keely Griffin, thinks Jeff and Shaleia are a danger to their followers and wants to see Twin Flames Universe permanently shut down. (Kirk Neff, CTV W5)

Eighteen members of the Twin Flames Universe have transitioned, almost all of them from women to men.

W5 does not know how many had been questioning their gender before they joined Twin Flames Universe. They insist transitioning was their choice and they were not pressured.

Moggy said she now thinks Jeff himself doesn’t even truly believe his own teachings; and this is all a ploy to assert coercive control over his followers and keep them trapped in what she thinks is a cult.

Meanwhile, he and Shaleia have built a community of about 2,000 paying members, some of whom spend up to tens of thousands of dollars to access Twin Flames Universe coaching and content.

“I don’t believe that Jeff believes what he’s saying. I think he knows very well that he’s scamming people. I think he knows very well that he is a cult leader,” said Moggy. “And I feel that he learned all this stuff from Shaleia, and he just saw a way of profiting from it. He doesn’t have a conscience. He has no empathy.”

Jeff and Shaleia Divine deny that they are cult leaders and insist they have never pressured or coerced anyone into changing their gender. They say that anyone who has done so has by their own volition.

But, according to Griffin, that wasn’t the case when she was a high-ranking member of Twin Flames Universe. “I know that they didn’t have a choice, I was part of this gender conversion program. I know that these people are being pushed,” she said.

Griffin, who regrets her past role as CEO, now wishes the best for students still in Twin Flames Universe. “I want them to be well and to enjoy life and to feel like they have the freedom to choose what they actually want to do with their lives and their bodies and their minds,” she said.

As for Jeff and Shaleia, Griffin said she thinks they’re a danger to their followers and wants to see Twin Flames Universe permanently shut down.

“I’m not going to stop. And I hope that Jeff and Shaleia know that.”

