Canada food agency suspends breast milk company’s license

Breast milk freeze-drying company from Alberta faces suspension for "failure to comply with regulatory requirements," Canadian Food Inspection Agency said. (Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has suspended the Safe Food for Canadians (SFC) licence of Booby Food, a breast milk freeze-drying company from Alberta, for failure to comply with “several regulatory requirements.”

The suspension was made on March 5, according to the food inspection agency.

In a post on X from Wednesday, the CFIA said the licence holder cannot conduct any licence-related activities while the suspension was in effect.

The CFIA provided a list of regulations Booby Food failed to comply with, which include:

Sections 10 and 13 of the Safe Food for Canadians Act requiring that import, export and interprovincial movement activities be done in compliance with the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations .

requiring that import, export and interprovincial movement activities be done in compliance with the . Part two of the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations regarding activities requiring a license for import and interprovincial trade.

regarding activities requiring a license for import and interprovincial trade. Part four of the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations regarding sanitation and preventive controls.

regarding sanitation and preventive controls. Sections four and seven of the Food and Drugs Act which prohibit the sale of unfit product and manufacturing in insanitary conditions.

which prohibit the sale of unfit product and manufacturing in insanitary conditions. Sections three and five of the Food and Drugs Act which deals with advertising and product claims.

There has been no recall related to the suspension.

The announcement also notes that the suspension will be lifted if the CFIA decides that corrective measures have been taken by the holder of the licence, adding that if no corrective action is taken within a 90-day period the licence may be cancelled entirely.